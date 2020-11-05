e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / World News / Trump campaign team sues Georgia’s Chatham County Board of Elections over ballot sorting

Trump campaign team sues Georgia’s Chatham County Board of Elections over ballot sorting

The campaign said it filed the suit after receiving information that late-arriving ballots in the county, which includes Savannah, were improperly mingled with valid ballots.

world Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 08:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Atlanta
An election official wearing a protective mask counts absentee ballots for the 2020 Presidential election at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, US.
An election official wearing a protective mask counts absentee ballots for the 2020 Presidential election at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, US.(Bloomberg)
         

US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit in Georgia to require that Chatham County separate and secure late-arriving ballots to ensure they are not counted.

The lawsuit, brought against the Chatham County Board of Elections, asked a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day, according to a court document released by the campaign.

The campaign said it filed the suit after receiving information that late-arriving ballots in the county, which includes Savannah, were improperly mingled with valid ballots.

“President Trump and his team are fighting for the good of the nation to uphold the rule of law, and Georgia’s law is very clear: to legally count, mail ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day,” deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement.

Trump’s campaign has mounted a multi-pronged legal attack in several battleground states in the wake of the tight Nov. 3 presidential election.

The campaign has asked to intervene in a pending US Supreme Court case over whether Pennsylvania, another key state that was still working its way through hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots, should be permitted to accept late-arriving ballots sent by Election Day.

It also said it has filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania seeking to halt vote counting, arguing that officials had failed to allow fair access to counting sites.

“The Trump campaign is filing a number of meritless lawsuits around the country. Don’t be deceived,” Democratic Party lawyer Marc Elias said on Twitter. “They know they have lost and this is all they have left.”

tags
top news
US Election 2020: Which states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
US Election 2020: Which states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
Delhi wakes up to severe air pollution, AQI at 452
Delhi wakes up to severe air pollution, AQI at 452
US Election 2020 Updates: Biden’s lead narrows in Arizona
US Election 2020 Updates: Biden’s lead narrows in Arizona
No unusual national Covid-19 surge in 1st phase of festivals: VK Paul
No unusual national Covid-19 surge in 1st phase of festivals: VK Paul
US polls: Trump launches legal onslaught over battleground-state votes
US polls: Trump launches legal onslaught over battleground-state votes
Arnab Goswami’s arrest: Court likely to hear Goswami’s bail plea today
Arnab Goswami’s arrest: Court likely to hear Goswami’s bail plea today
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In