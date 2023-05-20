Trump dominates GOP field in latest poll: Biden and DeSantis struggle to keep up

As the 2024 presidential race inches closer, the dynamics of the political landscape are becoming increasingly intriguing. A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll has revealed some intriguing trends, sparking speculations about the potential frontrunners and their chances of securing their party's nomination. Let's dive into the numbers and see how the battle between former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is shaping up.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on April 27, 2023. A combative Donald Trump made a rare live appearance on CNN on May 10, 2023, repeating his false claims about the 2020 election, hurling insults and mocking a former magazine columnist he was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming. Trump, during a one-hour "town hall" on the cable television network that he regularly denounced as "fake news" while in the White House, took questions on a broad range of subjects including the war in Ukraine, the debt limit, immigration and his multiple legal challenges.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the poll, Trump's lead in the Republican primary field continues to widen, leaving his competitors in the dust. His dominance is evident as he secures a staggering 58 percent support among GOP voters. This marks a remarkable increase of 42 points since the beginning of the year. In contrast, DeSantis, once seen as a formidable opponent, experiences a significant decline, with his support dropping to a mere 16 percent, a 4-point decrease from the previous survey.

The rest of the Republican field falls far behind, with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former Vice President Mike Pence tied at a distant 4 percent. Trump's stronghold on the party's base remains unparalleled, highlighting the enduring support he commands among Republicans nationwide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, despite DeSantis's recent missteps and attacks from Trump, a majority of Republican voters still view him as a potential threat to the former president's dominance. Fifty-seven percent believe that DeSantis could mount a real challenge to Trump, while 43 percent believe his prospects are fading. It seems that DeSantis's perceived strength lies in his ability to connect with voters and his rising national profile.

DeSantis is expected to officially enter the 2024 presidential race soon, and his recent activities indicate his intentions to compete vigorously. He has made strategic appearances in key early primary and caucus states such as Iowa and New Hampshire. Furthermore, his decision to move his political operations to a new office in Tallahassee and gather support from donors and top supporters demonstrates his commitment to a strong campaign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other side of the aisle, President Biden's approval rating remains at 43 percent following his announcement of a reelection campaign in late April. The survey indicates that the American public remains largely divided, with stability characterizing public opinion for now. However, as the race evolves, major contenders could still enter the fray and disrupt the dynamics of the Biden-Trump rematch.

In a hypothetical general election match-up between Trump and Biden, the former president currently holds a 7-point lead, with 47 percent of voters supporting him compared to Biden's 40 percent. This suggests that the 2024 race could potentially be a highly contested battle between these two prominent figures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poll also sheds light on voters' perceptions of the Durham report, which examined the FBI's Trump-Russia probe. The findings indicate that voters are confused about the report's conclusion, with half of them, including 72 percent of Democrats, believing that the report supported the legitimacy of the investigation. Despite this confusion, a majority of voters still consider the report to be a fair examination, highlighting the ongoing polarization in American politics.

Additionally, the survey delves into public opinion on immigration policies, with a majority of voters across all parties expressing a desire for stricter measures. The repeal of Title 42, a COVID-era immigration regulation, has garnered attention, with 54 percent of voters supporting its repeal. While the Biden administration aims to enforce immigration laws more humanely, only 38 percent of voters approve of the president's handling of immigration, indicating room for improvement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the 2024 presidential race looms, these poll results offer a glimpse into the evolving political landscape and the intense competition that lies ahead. While Trump strengthens his position