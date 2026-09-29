‘Far bigger than internet’: Trump doubles down on renaming AI ‘superintelligence’

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on rebranding artificial intelligence as “super intelligence”, claiming the tool was “far bigger” than the internet and the Industrial Revolution.

The US President was speaking after unveiling a new AI-powered website designed as a one-stop shop for government services. (REUTERS)

Trump also said he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the renaming, claiming that the latter “loves it”. Trump had used the term “super intelligence” during Xi's Washington visit, and then again during his address at the United Nations General Assembly. His remarks come amid concerns regarding AI flagged by owners of artificial intelligence firms, including Anthropic's Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

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“…That's the official name in the United States. I'll be signing a very powerful executive order. I spoke to President Xi. He loves it,” Trump told reporters. The US President was speaking after unveiling a new AI-powered website designed as a one-stop shop for government services.

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‘Artificial intelligence is like fake news’: Trump on renaming AI

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the renaming, Trump said the words “artificial intelligence” were akin to “fake news”. Questioning the use of the term “artificial” for the tool, the US President said, “We don't want to hear artificial…because it's not artificial.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the renaming, Trump said the words “artificial intelligence” were akin to “fake news”. Questioning the use of the term “artificial” for the tool, the US President said, “We don't want to hear artificial…because it's not artificial.” {{/usCountry}}

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“We're changing the name to superintelligence. And so far, I mean, everybody likes it. Artificial intelligence is like the news, fake news. The word artificial. In fact, I could call them artificial,” Trump said.

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He further said, “The word artificial. In fact, I could call them artificial. I think I found a new name. I just thought I'm going to call them. Forget about fake. Fake news is one of my great terms. But now I'm going to call them artificial news. I think it's — I like that. The artificial news.”

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‘Far bigger than internet, Industrial Revolution’

The US President claimed AI would be “bigger than the Industrial Revolution”, saying he would “never stifle the growth of technology.”

“This is why the SI, superintelligence, is — they're saying bigger than the Industrial Revolution, far bigger than the Internet, not even close,” he added. “This is extreme intelligence. It's superior intelligence. It's supreme, also, intelligence,” he said while describing AI.

What is the new AI-powered website launched by Trump?

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The new America.gov tool is designed to become the US federal government’s home page, wherein users can navigate information by just asking natural-language questions. It cuts down the time and energy invested in hunting across more than 29,000 government websites, Bloomberg reported.

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Trump signed an executive order requiring all federal agencies to integrate their public-facing systems with the new site, “so all of this interface will go right into our great, brilliant mind, a super mind.”

Joe Gebbia, Airbnb Inc. co-founder, is leading the initiative as the government’s first chief design officer. Gebbia told CNBC that the site had been developed with the assistance of Google’s Gemini and SpaceXAI’s Grok.

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