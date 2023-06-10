‘No contact with Justice department over Trump case’: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has had no contact with Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the indictment of Donald Trump over the handling of classified documents.

US President Joe Biden(AP)

"I have not spoken to him at all and I'm not going to speak with him. And I have no comment on that (case)," Biden told reporters, underlining that the White House was not involved in the judicial process.