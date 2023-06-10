‘No contact with Justice department over Trump case’: Joe Biden

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News

AFP |
Jun 10, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Trump faces 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to the indictment unsealed Friday.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has had no contact with Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the indictment of Donald Trump over the handling of classified documents.

US President Joe Biden(AP)

"I have not spoken to him at all and I'm not going to speak with him. And I have no comment on that (case)," Biden told reporters, underlining that the White House was not involved in the judicial process.

