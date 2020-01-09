e-paper
Two rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad: Report

Two rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad: Report

world Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:48 IST
Agence France-Presse
Baghdad
A general view of the U.S. Embassy at the Green zone in Baghdad.
A general view of the U.S. Embassy at the Green zone in Baghdad. (REUTERS)
         

Two rockets crashed late Wednesday into the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, the high-security enclave where foreign embassies including the US mission are based, security sources told AFP.

Just before midnight, AFP correspondents in Baghdad heard two loud blasts followed by the wailing security sirens of the Green Zone.

The attack came nearly 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American and other coalition forces, which did not cause casualties.

The strikes were in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis last week.

Muhandis had been the deputy head of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a web of armed groups incorporated into the Iraqi state but which also have close ties to Tehran.

The United States had accused Hashed groups of being behind a string of rocket attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad and bases hosting American troops across the country.

On Wednesday, the Hashed’s hardline factions vowed they, too, would take revenge for the US raid.

Paramilitary chief Qais al-Khazali -- blacklisted as a “terrorist” by the US -- said Iraq’s response to the US “will be no less than the size of the Iranian response.”

Harakat al-Nujaba, a hardline Hashed faction, vowed to avenge Muhandis.

“To American soldiers: Do not close your eyes. Revenge for the martyr Muhandis is coming at the hands of Iraqis -- until the last soldier among you leaves,” it said.

bur/mjg/cm

Crime Branch’s special team probing JNU violence yet to crack DU, Najeeb cases
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, fire engines at spot
Indians more bullish on Trump than others, says new poll
2 rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq’s Baghdad: Report
At the world’s biggest tech show, ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Jaguar XE 2020 first drive review: Prowling with renewed purpose
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
