Trump ‘loves the guy’: Sergio Gor tipped for big promotion after midterm results: Report

As political circles in Washington DC recalibrate after Republicans endured a midterms thrashing on Tuesday night, attention has increasingly turned towards potential administration shifts, with United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor emerging in internal discussions as a contender for a senior promotion, according to a report by The Washington Sun citing multiple individuals familiar with the matter.

Sergio Gor is emerging in internal discussions as a contender for a senior promotion. (via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gor, who previously served as a senior White House aide and maintains close ties to President Donald Trump, was reported as having been been laying the groundwork for an expanded role following the midterms, according to ten sources familiar with internal discussions.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read: US deportations to continue despite Democratic takeover of Congress, DHS head Mullin says

According to sources cited by The Washington Sun, Gor has been mentioned in presidential circles as a candidate for senior administrative roles during the second half of the presidential term. There is reportedly a widespread understanding among State Department personnel that Gor harbors an interest in securing a more prominent assignment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What senior roles has Sergio Gor reportedly been considered for after the midterms? Reports say Gor’s name has circulated for roles including White House chief of staff, successor to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, or a senior State Department position such as deputy secretary. Why is Sergio Gor being linked to a promotion after the midterms? According to the report, Gor has close ties to President Trump and was said to be seeking a more prominent, forward-facing role after the midterm results. Did Sergio Gor confirm he wants a new role? No. Gor rejected the speculation, saying he had “zero interest in any other role.” A White House official also dismissed the report as fabricated.

{{^usCountry}} "He wants more of a forward-facing role," stated a US official familiar with internal discussions, as reported by The Washington Sun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He wants more of a forward-facing role," stated a US official familiar with internal discussions, as reported by The Washington Sun. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Individuals familiar with the situation indicated to the publication that Gor's name has circulated as a possibility for influential positions, including White House Chief of Staff or successor to Secretary Rubio. Additional sources suggested to The Washington Sun that Gor might also consider alternative State Department elevations, such as succeeding Deputy Secretary Chris Landau.

Also Read: Trump renews push for permanent daylight saving time, criticizes Senate over stalled bill

Both Gor and administration representatives strongly rejected the circulation of such reports.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement provided to The Washington Sun, Gor dismissed the speculation entirely, saying, "This story is complete and total bullshit," adding, "Secretary Marco Rubio has proven to be the most qualified, accomplished and greatest secretary of state in history. He is irreplaceable, and a dear friend who I have the joy of working with every day as US ambassador to India, a true honor of a lifetime. I have zero interest in any other role."

A White House official likewise dismissed the report as fabricated, stating that Gor harbors no interest in alternative positions.