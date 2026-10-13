US ambassador Sergio Gor soaks in Kolkata’s Durga Puja spirit

Sharing his experience on social media, the diplomat praised the artistic creativity and community spirit that transform the West Bengal capital during Durgotsav.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor joined Kolkata’s festive celebrations on Monday, stepping out to explore the city’s iconic Durga Puja pandals.

He posted on X, “Great to be back in Kolkata! Visited some beautiful pandals and experienced firsthand the incredible creativity, community spirit, and warmth. I can see why this celebration is so special. Happy Durga Puja to everyone celebrating!”