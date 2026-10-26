Trump now targets Norway, hurls abuses over Nobel Peace Prize snub

US President Donald Trump on Sunday stepped up his verbal attacks against Norway, using abusive language to call it a "sh*t house country". He linked his remarks to the Nobel committee's decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize.

This instance is not the first in which the US President has expressed criticism over being denied the Nobel Peace Prize. (File Photo/AP)

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Speaking at a political rally in Michigan prior to next week's midterm elections, Trump criticised Norway and declared that Norwegian immigrants were unwelcome in the US, according to a report by Reuters.

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Trump said he would welcome immigrants from certain nations but not from Norway "because I didn't get the Nobel Prize ... So I don't want anybody from Norway," the report added.

However, there was no indication that the Trump-led US administration was adopting new official policy on immigrants from Norway.

"Norway has become a sh*t house country, actually," Trump said.

Also Read | ‘Pillay is unabashed hater of America’: Trump reposts criticism of Nobel Peace Prize winner

'Committee is independent' - What Norway said

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{{^usCountry}} Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide told national broadcaster NRK on Monday that the Nobel Committee is independent, Reuters added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide told national broadcaster NRK on Monday that the Nobel Committee is independent, Reuters added. {{/usCountry}}

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"He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent. We have reminded them of that, if anyone is wondering, and that is still the case," the report quoted him as saying.

Also Read | 'I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes': Trump slams Navi Pillay's win days after speaking of letting Iran bomb San Diego, Los Angeles

Trump says Norway has an 'indelible stain'

This instance is not the first in which the US President has expressed criticism over being denied the Nobel Peace Prize.

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Earlier, Trump complained about not being awarded the prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that had left a stain on Norway.

Trump had slammed Norway just hours after the committee awarded this year's prize to Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court (ICC) judge.

"This is an indelible stain on the country of Norway and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision," Reuters quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Trump's administration had imposed sanctions on the ICC after its former judges won the Nobel Peace Prize, it added.

Also Read | Trump announces sanctions on ICC hours after Indian-origin ex-judge Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize

Former ICC judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

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Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge who oversaw a UN report that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza, won the Nobel Peace Prize 2026.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem "Navi" Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law," the Nobel Committee said in an X post on October 9.

(with inputs from Reuters)