‘Pillay is unabashed hater of America’: Trump reposts criticism of Nobel Peace Prize winner

US President Donald Trump on Friday reposted a post criticising Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, accusing the South African jurist of being a “hater of America and Israel”. The post also attacked the Nobel Committee for awarding her the prize and claimed that she had never done anything to promote peace. Trump has reposted a post criticising Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay,

Trump reshared the post by Schoenlaw, which said the Nobel Committee had “shamed itself beyond repair” by selecting Pillay. It also accused her of supporting terrorists and Hamas, and criticised her investigation into allegations of genocide in Gaza.

“Pillay is an unabashed hater of America and Israel,” the post read. It further alleged that she had “celebrated terrorists and rewarded Hamas”.