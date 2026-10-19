Trump plans 15-month closure of historic Washington golf course amid legal challenge over redevelopment plans

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced plans to close the historic East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, DC, for 15 months to carry out a major renovation. The announcement comes as his plans to redevelop the public golf course face an ongoing legal challenge, according to The Associated Press.

Trump plans a 15-month closure of Washington's East Potomac Golf Course for renovation as a legal challenge and court fight over tree removal continue. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Trump said the golf course, located not far from the White House, would close from November 15. He wants to transform it into what he described as one of the “Best and Most Spectacular Golf Courses anywhere in the World,” according to his social media post.

Trump golf course closure faces legal challenge

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The planned closure comes despite a court order that has temporarily stopped the redevelopment work. A judge last week halted the plans until at least October 26 after criticising the government for beginning large-scale tree removal at the course over a holiday weekend without giving enough notice to the court or the people challenging the project, AP reported.

Trump did not mention the ongoing legal battle in his social media announcement. His post included an artist's rendering showing how the redesigned golf course could look. Trump said the renovated golf course would remain open to the public after the work is completed. He also said the facility would be designed to meet high golfing standards and could host major international tournaments, including the US Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup.

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Democracy Forward, the organisation representing the people challenging Trump's renovation plans, opposed the proposed redevelopment. It said the golf course is part of a national park and recreation facility intended for public use, AP reported.

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, said the organisation's legal case aims to protect the golf course for the local community. She said the group would continue working with the plaintiffs to challenge what it described as unlawful and harmful interference with the public space.

Trump plans major Washington golf course renovation

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The golf course renovation is part of Trump's wider effort to renovate and refurbish several prominent locations in Washington, DC. The projects include changes to the White House and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Several of Trump's renovation plans have faced legal challenges. These include his proposal to build a large ballroom at the White House, the installation of his name on the Kennedy Center and the construction of a massive arch in Washington, AP reported.

Trump, who regularly plays golf, has been pushing to renovate the East Potomac Golf Course. The 106-year-old park and golf course has become the subject of several emergency court hearings as opponents try to stop the redevelopment.

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The public course has been accessible to Washington residents across different income levels. However, opponents argue that turning it into a high-end golf facility could change the character of the space and make it less affordable for ordinary people.

Trump defended his decision to close the course by arguing that its current condition makes a major renovation necessary. He described the facility as old, broken and badly maintained, saying it was no longer fit for use, according to his social media post.

Trump also claimed that the golf course had dangerous and falling trees affected by disease. He said the seawall surrounding the facility was collapsing and posed a safety risk. The president's argument for closing the course follows a similar approach to his justification for changes at the Kennedy Center, where he has also cited the need to address the facility's condition, AP reported.

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Debris from the demolition of the White House East Wing, which was removed to make way for Trump's proposed ballroom, has also been dumped on the golf course grounds. The National Park Service said tests found lead, chromium and other toxic metals in the debris.

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East Potomac golf course tree removal raises safety concerns

Trump also defended the National Park Service's removal of hundreds of trees from the golf course. He argued that the course originally had very few trees and offered visitors clear views of Washington, DC. Trump said the golf course had since become overgrown, dysfunctional and unsafe. His comments came after a judge temporarily stopped further tree removal as part of the ongoing legal dispute, AP reported.

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Trump's announcement of a clear plan to close and redevelop the golf course has added pressure to an ongoing federal court case. A hearing was scheduled for Monday in a lawsuit filed by the DC Preservation League and two golfers who oppose the construction plans.

US District Judge Ana Reyes has ordered key members of the Trump administration to testify about the recent tree-cutting work. The court is also examining whether the removal of the trees was connected to the president's broader redevelopment plans for the historic public golf course.

Trump administration seeks removal of judge in golf course case

The administration asked on Friday for Judge Reyes to be removed from the case. It questioned her impartiality and accused her of what it called “egregious” behaviour during an emergency hearing on October 12, according to AP.

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The request followed a three-hour court hearing during which Reyes strongly criticised the government's lawyer. The judge was frustrated that neither the court nor the plaintiffs had received sufficient notice before the trees were cut down.

The judge is expected to consider the administration's request to have her removed during the upcoming hearing. The decision could affect how the legal challenge over the golf course redevelopment proceeds. Meanwhile, the plaintiffs asked the judge over the weekend to issue a longer-lasting preliminary injunction or a stay. These legal measures would seek to maintain restrictions on the redevelopment while the case continues, according to AP.

The dispute centres on whether Trump's administration can proceed with its planned renovation of the historic public golf course while the legal challenge remains unresolved. The proposed 15-month closure is part of the administration's redevelopment plan, but the court proceedings could affect how and when the work moves forward.

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