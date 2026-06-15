Trump pushes to save US-Iran deal as Iran warns US and Israel of consequences

US President Donald Trump said that the US-Iran deal aimed at ending the war remains on track to be signed on Sunday, despite Israel's strike on Beirut's southern suburbs and Tehran's threats of retaliation.

US President Donald Trump and key mediator Pakistan both projected that the agreement would be formalised on Sunday.(REUTERS)

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He acknowledged that Israel's strike on Beirut's southern suburbs had delayed its signing, venting frustration at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the attack.

"It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump said in a phone call, while fuming at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Why did Bibi have to do a fucking attack?" he told Axios. "I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no fucking judgement."

Trump is attempting to salvage an agreement that nearly unraveled after the Israeli attack, using both private diplomacy and public messaging to keep the process alive. Iranian officials, however, have not confirmed that a signing is expected later in the day.

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{{^usCountry}} Iran's Foreign Ministry said the United States and Israel would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the escalating tensions in the region, warning that further instability would be the result of their actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran's Foreign Ministry said the United States and Israel would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the escalating tensions in the region, warning that further instability would be the result of their actions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Follow here for live updates What is happening? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow here for live updates What is happening? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump said in a phone call. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump said in a phone call. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The escalation in Lebanon came just hours before Washington and Tehran were expected to finalize a deal intended to end their conflict. Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, wrote on X: "A strong response is coming." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The escalation in Lebanon came just hours before Washington and Tehran were expected to finalize a deal intended to end their conflict. Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, wrote on X: "A strong response is coming." {{/usCountry}}

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Trump said he was stunned when aides informed him of the Israeli strike and said he expressed his anger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"It is so bad — I couldn't believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal."

Also Read | Iran Threatens to Pull Out of Talks after Israel Strikes Beirut’s Outskirts

What is Trump saying?

Trump acknowledged that Hezbollah had attacked Israel first but noted that the attack caused no damage and resulted in no deaths.

"Why did Bibi have to do a fucking attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no fucking judgement. I let him know that," Trump said.

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Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi as saying the country's armed forces have their "finger on the trigger" and are prepared to strike "the enemy's heart."

He said Iran is waiting for the "slightest misstep" by the enemy to deliver an "unforgettable and final lesson."

Trump argued that the agreement would benefit Israel by preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, requiring the disposal of nuclear material and allowing snap inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump had received any direct assurances from Tehran that the signing remained on schedule.

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