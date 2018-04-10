Trump’s top homeland security adviser resigns, says White House

White House adviser on homeland security Tom Bossert on Tuesday became the latest top official to leave the Trump administration.

“The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House press secretary Sarah Sander said in a statement.

“Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defences, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well,” she said.

Bossert’s departure came just a day after John Bolton took charge as President Donald Trump’s third national security adviser.

Bossert is said to have been an ally of Bolton’s predecessor H R McMaster and had faced an uncertain future in the new dispensation.

His exit came just two days after Michael Anton announced he was leaving as the top spokesperson of the president’s National Security Council.

There has been a steady stream of departures from the Trump administration in 2018 alone — Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, Gary Cohn as chief economic adviser, McMaster as NSA, David Shulkin as veteran affairs secretary and Hope Hicks as communications director.