Trump says charges in US capitol riots case 'fake,' bid to block his 2024 run

Published on Dec 20, 2022 06:09 AM IST

Donald Trump accused House lawmakers on Monday of recommending "fake charges" against him as part of an attempt to prevent him from running for the White House again.

"The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax #2," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I WON convincingly."

"This whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was -- a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party," he said.

