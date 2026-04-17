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Trump says Iran war progressing ‘swimmingly’, could end very soon

US President Donald Trump has said that the war in Iran is progressing “swimmingly” and could “end pretty soon.”

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 07:17 am IST
By HT News Desk
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US President Donald Trump has said that the war in Iran is progressing “swimmingly” and could “end pretty soon.”

Donald Trump made the remarks at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump struck a confident note on the trajectory of the conflict, suggesting that a resolution may be imminent even as negotiations continue behind the scenes.

The remarks build on statements he made just two days earlier, on April 15, when he indicated that the nearly seven-week-long war could be “very close to over” and hinted that talks with Iran may resume within days. In separate media interviews, Trump suggested that extending the current ceasefire — set to expire next week — might not be necessary, raising expectations of a breakthrough.

Diplomatic momentum appears to be picking up after an initial round of talks in Pakistan ended without agreement. Officials have indicated that both sides are working to schedule a second round soon, with back-channel discussions in recent days reportedly narrowing key differences.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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