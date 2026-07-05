Trump says Netanyahu knows 'who's the boss'; his advisers think 'Bibi was wrong about everything'

US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "knows who the boss is" as he revealed that the Israeli leader has requested a White House meeting that could take place in the coming weeks, US media outlet Axios reported.

File photo of President Donald Trump speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at White House, (AP)

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In a brief phone interview, Trump struck a confident tone while discussing his relationship with the Israeli leader, saying, "We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," US President said, referring to himself.

According to Axios, the proposed meeting would mark the first face-to-face engagement between Trump and Netanyahu since their February meeting in the White House Situation Room, where the Israeli leader reportedly presented a plan for a joint military campaign against Tehran that snowballed into a full-fledged war.

While discussions are underway, the timing of the visit has not been finalised.

An Israeli official told Axios that next week may be too early because of Trump's planned trip to Turkey for the NATO summit on July 7-8.

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{{^usCountry}} The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed that Netanyahu spoke with Trump on Friday to congratulate him on the United States' 250th Independence Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed that Netanyahu spoke with Trump on Friday to congratulate him on the United States' 250th Independence Day. {{/usCountry}}

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"During their conversation, the Prime Minister said that the United States is a guarantor of global freedom, and that Israel greatly values the close relationship between the two nations. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the United States," Netanyahu's office said.

Growing scepticism within Trump's circle

Despite public expressions of goodwill, Axios reported that some of Trump's closest advisers have become increasingly critical of Netanyahu in the months since the February meeting.

A US official familiar with the matter told the outlet: “Many of Trump's closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything.”

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The report also said Trump personally criticised Netanyahu during a phone call last month following Israel's escalation in Lebanon. According to Axios, Trump described the Israeli Prime Minister as “crazy” and accused him of being ungrateful.

Axios reported that disagreements between the two leaders have expanded in recent months, particularly over Iran, regional security issues and domestic political considerations.

Differences over Iran and Lebanon

The report said Trump has pursued policies that have not always aligned with Netanyahu's preferences.

Last month, Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding extending the ceasefire with Iran and launching a new round of nuclear negotiations, despite reservations from the Israeli side, the report further added.

Trump also allegedly pressed Netanyahu to reduce Israeli military operations in Lebanon and support a framework agreement that would begin with a withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

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A White House meeting could carry added political weight for Netanyahu as he prepares for Israel's October elections, where opinion polls currently place him behind several rivals, Axios reported.