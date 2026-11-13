Trump says Jensen Huang called him, said he regrets scandal’s toll on family: ‘He’s going through hell’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called him and expressed remorse over what the alleged affairs scandal had done to his family.

US President Donald Trump speaks alongside former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (L). (AFP)

“I spoke to him yesterday. He’s going through hell,” Trump said in an interview with the broadcaster Stephen A. Smith on Thursday. “What he feels most badly about is his wife and family. That’s what he told me. He called me."

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Trump also praised Huang, who is accused of allegedly having three affairs, one including with a woman suspected of spying for China, saying he had done an “incredible job.”

Deep Dive What did Jensen Huang tell Donald Trump during their call? Trump said Huang called him and felt especially remorseful about the scandal’s effect on his wife and family. Trump described Huang as “going through hell.” Why did Trump say Jensen Huang’s resignation could depend on whether Alice Huang was a spy? Trump said resignation may have been warranted if Alice Huang was a spy, but that the situation could be different if she was not. He said that question had not been determined. Have US authorities determined whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy? No. US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion, and that the FBI was investigating reports about her alleged ties to the Chinese government.

“Nvidia is unbelievable,” he said in the interview.

Also Read: Jensen Huang to forfeit $108 million in unvested Nvidia shares after exit: Report

Trump on Huang’s resignation

On being asked if Huang should have resigned, Trump said, “Well the big thing is, was the woman a spy — and I don’t know if that’s been determined yet — but if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different.”

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{{^usCountry}} Trump was referring to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman, who US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, after the company launched an internal probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump was referring to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman, who US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, after the company launched an internal probe. {{/usCountry}}

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The matter was first reported by the New York Times on November 7, following which the company launched a probe. According to the Times report, Alice Huang had become close to Jensen Huang and was allegedly working for a Chinese spy agency. It identified Alice Huang as an executive for an Asian tech firm, Megaspeed International.

US intelligence told the Trump administration that it believed Alice Huang was hired by the agency to collect information from Huang on behalf of Beijing’s Ministry of State Security, the report claimed.

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Also Read: Suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang tied to Jensen Huang affair barred from entry to Singapore over probe

Huang’s ‘second, third affair’

Three days later on Wednesday, the newspaper reported Huang of having another affair with a company executive who reported directly to him. The New York Times on Wednesday identified the executive as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, citing five people who had worked at the company.

Huang has been accused of reportedly having an intimate relationship with a second, unnamed employee, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, taking the total count of affair allegations to three.

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The individual's name and designation in the company have not been revealed by Reuters in the report. Nvidia has not commented on the report, either.

Board appoints interim CEO

Following the revelation of his alleged affairs, the Nvidia Corp board met on Wednesday to decide Huang's future at the company.

The chipmaker's board of directors appointed Colette Kress, its current executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO. Kress will continue to serve as executive vice president and CFO alongside her interim role until a permanent successor is appointed.

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The board also appointed Harvey C Jones as its first-ever chairperson. Jones brings more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, technology executive and venture investor, including stints as CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys.

Trump denies prior knowledge

The New York Times had earlier reported that Trump was informed about the matter months earlier. During the flight to a state visit to Beijing in May, Marco Rubio, US secretary of state and national security adviser, told Trump that US intelligence agencies had obtained sensitive information suggesting Huang was involved with a woman, Alice Huang, suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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The New York Times reported that this was at least the second occasion in seven months that Trump had received intelligence concerning Huang's alleged relationship with the woman.

Trump, however, has largely dismissed or downplayed the allegations. He has consistently backed Nvidia, describing the company as important to maintaining America's technological edge and contributing to the stock market's gains in recent years.

Trump on Tuesday, two days before Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO, had urged him to “fight for his job”, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The president, in the interview on Thursday predicted that Huang would eventually recover from the debacle. “I can tell you this — somehow he’ll end up on his feet,” he said.