Jensen Huang to forfeit $108 million in unvested Nvidia shares after exit: Report
Jensen Huang will lose $108 million in unvested Nvidia shares following his departure.
Jensen Huang stands to lose about $108 million in unvested Nvidia equity compensation following his departure from the company. However, the amount represents only a small portion of his estimated $144.5 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The forfeited compensation accounts for roughly 0.07% of his net worth. Huang's departure comes after revelations about two extramarital affairs, bringing an end to his time at the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker.
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Nvidia's equity rules explain the forfeiture
Deep Dive
Under Nvidia's equity compensation policy, executives lose their unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) when their continuous service with the company ends.
Huang holds approximately 346,000 unvested units. He could also receive around 310,000 shares through Nvidia's equity incentive plan, provided the company meets certain performance targets.
The forfeiture follows the company's rules on executive compensation rather than a separate financial penalty.
Nvidia shares make up most of Huang's wealth
Unlike several other technology executives, Huang's fortune comes primarily from his ownership of Nvidia shares rather than stock options or other equity awards.
He controls approximately 3.5% of the company's voting stake. Nvidia shares account for nearly 97% of his estimated wealth, according to Bloomberg's index. The company has a single class of shares, meaning Huang does not have additional voting privileges.
The 63-year-old co-founder received around $7.5 million in cash compensation in each of the past two years. That amount represents only a small fraction of his overall fortune.
Nvidia stock decline hits his fortune
Huang's exit also had an immediate impact on his wealth through Nvidia's falling share price. The company's stock dropped as much as 14% during trading in New York following Thursday's announcement.
By noon, his net worth had declined by approximately $7.4 billion, a far larger financial hit than the $108 million in unvested equity he stands to forfeit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More