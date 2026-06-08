...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Trump says ‘very close to final deal’ with Iran, urges Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iranian missile

US President Trump also held a telephonic conversation with Israeli leader Netanyahu shortly after the interview.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 07:28 am IST
Edited by Majid Alam
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States was very close to a final deal with Iran even as he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iranian missile strikes on Israel.

US President Donald Trump said the United States is very close to a deal with Iran. (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump's remark comes after Iran launched missile strikes at Israel, prompting a retaliation warning from Tel Aviv.

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," Trump said, according to Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

"Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump said.

The US President held a phone call with Israeli leader shortly after the interview. It was not immediately clear what was discussed during the phone call.

The Iranian missile barrage on Sunday was the first attack against Israel since an April ceasefire came into effect. Tehran said the strikes was in retaliation to fresh Israel strikes on Beirut and warned of more such attacks if Israel chooses to retaliate.

'Very close to final deal'

In a separate interview to Fox News, Trump urged Iran to return to talks and warned that the strikes could harm negotiations.

"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump said.

He called on Iran to "get back to the table and make a deal."

 
iran israel us iran war us iran conflict donald trump
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Trump says ‘very close to final deal’ with Iran, urges Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iranian missile
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.