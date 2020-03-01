e-paper
Trump says will soon meet ‘personally’ with Taliban leaders

US and Taliban have signed a peace deal in Doha on Saturday.

world Updated: Mar 01, 2020 01:24 IST
Agence France Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference. (Reuters)
         

US President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed the signing of a historic deal with the Taliban that Washington hopes will mark the beginning of the end of its longest war, and said he would meet Taliban leaders “in the not so distant future.”

The US leader said he believed the Taliban were ready for peace but warned that should the deal fail to take hold, “we’ll go back.”

