Trump shows Biden autopen to Xi during White House tour, China President breaks into laughter | Video

Chinese President Xi Jinping broke into rare laughter during his White House tour on Thursday after US President Donald Trump pointed out a framed “autopen” displayed in place of former President Joe Biden’s portrait.
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The brief exchange stood out during Xi’s first state visit to the United States in more than a decade.
Trump points to Biden autopen display
Trump showed Xi the display while escorting him through the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame, where displays dedicated to US presidents have been installed.
Deep Dive
What is the significance of the autopen shown by Trump to Xi Jinping during their meeting?
The autopen pointed out by Trump symbolizes the absence of President Biden's portrait, humorously suggesting a disconnect with Biden's leadership during Xi's visit.
Why did Xi Jinping laugh when Trump pointed to the autopen during the White House tour?
Xi's laughter in response to Trump's humorous remark about Biden's autopen highlighted a moment of levity amid serious discussions between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.
How did Trump's welcoming of Xi Jinping differ from traditional state visits?
Trump's personal welcome of Xi at Joint Base Andrews, which included military honors and a lavish state dinner, was seen as an atypical display of hospitality that emphasized the importance of their bilateral relationship.
Their discussions come amid differences over the war in Iran, trade and the rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI).
Xi's visit marks his first trip to Washington since 2015. He arrived for a two-day summit as part of a three-day state visit.
Xi receives rare airport welcome from Trump
Xi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his three-day state visit to the US. Trump and Melania personally welcomed him and Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews, a rare gesture for a visiting foreign leader. He was accompanied by senior Chinese officials, including Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
No joint press conference after talks
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The Oval Office talks took place behind closed doors, and the two leaders did not hold a joint press conference afterwards. Trump said the conversation was “great” but did not take questions from reporters.
China’s foreign ministry said the leaders also supported the successful hosting of the informal APEC leaders’ meeting in China in November and the G20 summit in the US in December.
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