Trump shows Biden autopen to Xi during White House tour, China President breaks into laughter | Video

Chinese President Xi Jinping broke into rare laughter during his White House tour on Thursday after US President Donald Trump pointed out a framed “autopen” displayed in place of former President Joe Biden’s portrait.

Trump showed Xi the display while escorting him through the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame, where displays dedicated to US presidents have been installed. (X@WhiteHouse)

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The brief exchange stood out during Xi’s first state visit to the United States in more than a decade.

Trump points to Biden autopen display

Trump showed Xi the display while escorting him through the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame, where displays dedicated to US presidents have been installed.

Deep Dive What is the significance of the autopen shown by Trump to Xi Jinping during their meeting? The autopen pointed out by Trump symbolizes the absence of President Biden's portrait, humorously suggesting a disconnect with Biden's leadership during Xi's visit. Why did Xi Jinping laugh when Trump pointed to the autopen during the White House tour? Xi's laughter in response to Trump's humorous remark about Biden's autopen highlighted a moment of levity amid serious discussions between the leaders of the world's two largest economies. How did Trump's welcoming of Xi Jinping differ from traditional state visits? Trump's personal welcome of Xi at Joint Base Andrews, which included military honors and a lavish state dinner, was seen as an atypical display of hospitality that emphasized the importance of their bilateral relationship.

Also read | What Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping has—and hasn’t—achieved

Pointing towards the presidential displays, Trump said, "Trump, and then Trump -- and this is the autopen," before adding, "This is the autopen; it's Biden".

Xi responded with loud laughter, while Trump patted the Chinese leader on the arm, according to a video posted by White House on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of Biden's portrait, the display features an image of an autopen, a device that reproduces a person's signature. Xi's first Washington visit since 2015 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of Biden's portrait, the display features an image of an autopen, a device that reproduces a person's signature. Xi's first Washington visit since 2015 {{/usCountry}}

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Trump welcomed Xi to the White House on Thursday for high-stakes talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies.

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Also read | Trump rolls red carpet for Xi: What was achieved, what wasn't, and why India is watching

Their discussions come amid differences over the war in Iran, trade and the rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

Xi's visit marks his first trip to Washington since 2015. He arrived for a two-day summit as part of a three-day state visit.

Xi receives rare airport welcome from Trump

Xi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his three-day state visit to the US. Trump and Melania personally welcomed him and Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews, a rare gesture for a visiting foreign leader. He was accompanied by senior Chinese officials, including Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

No joint press conference after talks

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The Oval Office talks took place behind closed doors, and the two leaders did not hold a joint press conference afterwards. Trump said the conversation was “great” but did not take questions from reporters.

China’s foreign ministry said the leaders also supported the successful hosting of the informal APEC leaders’ meeting in China in November and the G20 summit in the US in December.