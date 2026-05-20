Trump signals quick end to Iran war; JD Vance warns US is 'locked, loaded' if Tehran crosses nuclear weapon ‘red line’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the United States would “quickly end” the ongoing conflict involving Iran, while Vice President JD Vance said the US was “locked and loaded” if Tehran refused to agree to terms preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

US President Donald Trump signalled a quick end to the war, while Vice President JD Vance warned that the US was “locked and loaded” if Tehran crossed the nuclear weapon “red line”.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Speaking publicly, Trump said, “...We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly...You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down.”

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{{^usCountry}} A 72-hour diplomatic ultimatum has locked Washington and Tehran in a high-stakes standoff. Trump gave Iranian negotiators a window of “two to three days” to finalise a peace treaty aimed at ending the conflict involving the West Asian country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 72-hour diplomatic ultimatum has locked Washington and Tehran in a high-stakes standoff. Trump gave Iranian negotiators a window of “two to three days” to finalise a peace treaty aimed at ending the conflict involving the West Asian country. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vance reiterated Washington’s position that Iran cannot be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, while signalling that diplomatic engagement remains open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vance reiterated Washington’s position that Iran cannot be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon, while signalling that diplomatic engagement remains open. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing a press conference, Vance said, “...What I think is that the Iranians want to make a deal, Iranians recognise that a nuclear weapon is the red line for the United States of America...But we're not going to know until we're actually putting pen to paper on signing a deal...It's ultimately up to the Iranians whether they are willing to meet us, because I think we're certainly doing a good job and we're certainly negotiating in good faith. We're going to have to see what ultimately happens with them. I can't say with confidence because I don't know what's in the mind of the other side.” ‘Locked and loaded’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a press conference, Vance said, “...What I think is that the Iranians want to make a deal, Iranians recognise that a nuclear weapon is the red line for the United States of America...But we're not going to know until we're actually putting pen to paper on signing a deal...It's ultimately up to the Iranians whether they are willing to meet us, because I think we're certainly doing a good job and we're certainly negotiating in good faith. We're going to have to see what ultimately happens with them. I can't say with confidence because I don't know what's in the mind of the other side.” ‘Locked and loaded’ {{/usCountry}}

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Vance also said the US administration was prepared to take further steps if negotiations failed to produce an agreement.

“We are not going to have a deal that allows the Iranians to have a nuclear weapon — so as @POTUS just told me, we're locked and loaded. We don't want to go down that pathway, but the President is willing and able to go down that pathway if we have to,” he said.

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The Vice President further argued that allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons could trigger wider global consequences.

Also read | ‘Maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday’: Trump's latest ‘hot air verbal intervention’ on Iran war

“What the President of the United States has said is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. It is not just that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon; it's what would happen if Iranians did get a nuclear weapon. A lot of nations across the Gulf would then want their own nuclear weapon, and then a lot of nations across the world would want a nuclear weapon. What has been a very bright spot of American foreign policy would disappear overnight,” Vance said.

Iran's firm position on Hormuz

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Meanwhile, a senior Iranian lawmaker has reiterated Tehran’s firm position on the Strait of Hormuz, calling the key maritime route a permanent national asset under Iran’s control. Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said in an interview published Tuesday that Iran would strongly defend its legal rights in the strategically important waterway. He warned countries attempting to exert influence in the region that Tehran would show “no leniency” in protecting its interests, according to PressTv, an Iranian news agency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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