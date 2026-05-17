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Trump speaks with Israel PM Netanyahu as US mulls fresh strikes on Iran

Netanyahu had earlier today said he had scheduled to speak to the US President.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 09:24 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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United States President Donald Trump on Sunday spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a phone call, an Israeli official said. The leaders reportedly discussed Iran during the call, Axios cited the official as saying.

Netanyahu said he was expected to hear about Trump's trip to China.(AP)

Netanyahu had earlier today said he had scheduled to speak to the US President and was expected to hear about Trump's trip to China. The Israeli PM had also suggested that Iran would also figure in their discussions.

The phone call comes in the backdrop of Trump mulling fresh strikes on Iran even as he recently concluded his visit to Beijing. After his diplomatic visit to China, Trump had said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was in agreement with him on the reopening of Strait of Hormuz and on Iran not having a nuclear weapon. Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry had in a statement said the conflict should never have started and had no reason to continue.

Trump considers ‘Op Sledgehammer’, Netanyahu chairs security meet

 
donald trump
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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