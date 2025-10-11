Trump spikes tariffs on China: Which countries will be worst affected by US President's move?

In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump announced on October 10, 2025, that the US would impose an additional 100% tariff on all Chinese imports, effective November 1 or sooner if Beijing continues what he described as “aggressive” trade actions. US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.(Bloomberg)

With this new tariff, the total US tariff on Chinese goods now stands at 130%, marking one of the most aggressive trade measures. The announcement, which coincides with new export controls on critical software, represents one of the most sweeping trade measures.

Speaking on Truth Social, Trump called China’s recent export restrictions a “hostile act” that required a strong response. “It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on trade… effective November 1, 2025, they plan to impose large-scale export controls on virtually every product they make,” he wrote.

The move adds further strain to already tense relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Also Read | What’s next as Donald Trump slaps additional 100% tariff on China? Explained

Both Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea later this month.

Days after TikTok talk, ‘no reason to meet Xi’

Trump told reporters there was “no reason to meet” with Xi following China’s “very hostile” trade actions, although he clarified that no formal cancellation had been issued.

This comes even as Trump spoke to Xi just days ago after talks for a trade deal progressed, and the issue of shifting TikTok ownership to US hands was discussed in particular.

What's the immediate impact of these tariffs?

Analysts warn that the new tariffs could further disrupt global supply chains, particularly in technology, electric vehicle and defense sector, according to a Reuters report.

Economists caution that the 100% tariff could trigger price increases worldwide, given China’s role as a major supplier of industrial and consumer goods.

Disruptions in supply chains for electronics and clean energy products are expected to ripple across Asia, Europe, and the United States, affecting industries and consumers alike.

The immediate impact has been felt across global markets, with U.S. stock indices experiencing significant declines.

Who will feel ripple effect?

Mexico and Canada, as major trading partners of the United States, are expected to bear significant economic costs from the new tariffs.

Other countries in Asia, including South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, are also vulnerable to the ripple effects of the trade war.

Strong trade ties with both the US and China mean that disruptions in supply chains could slow economic growth in these nations, particularly in sectors such as electronics, technology, and manufacturing.

The announcement of the 100% tariff has also triggered heightened volatility in global financial markets.

US stock indices fell sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping nearly 900 points, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Investors are increasingly wary of the possibility of a prolonged trade conflict and its broader impact on global economic stability.

Brighter side for Indian Exports?

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (PTI) President S C Ralhan told PTI that imposition of higher tariffs by the US on China will shift demand towards India, which has exported goods worth USD 86 billion to the US in 2024-25.

"We may gain from this escalation," Ralhan added.

"Now this 100 per cent additional tariff on Chinese goods will give us an upper edge," a textile exporter told PTI.

They added that the imposition of higher customs duties by the US on imports from China opens the door for huge export opportunities for India to America.