Unanswered phone calls. A letter that remained undelivered. US President Donald Trump's bonhomie with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un have hit repeated roadblocks over the past year even as the POTUS has called the North Korean leader his friend.

Trump and Kim last met in June 2019 at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. (AFP) more less

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Trump tried reaching North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year through established phone lines and communication channels, the Wall Steet Journal reported. But no one called back.

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Trump and Kim last met in June 2019, at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

A letter that never reached Kim

The US president reportedly wrote a letter as well to reach out to Kim and the White House officials planned to get it delivered via a North Korean diplomat, the report added, citing sources.

A group of Trump officials reportedly waited outside the Manhattan office of North Korea’s permanent mission to the United Nations and when a North Korean diplomat walked past, the group allegedly rushed to hand him the letter. At a UN meeting, the diplomat later tossed the unopened letter in front of a US representative, according to anonymous sources quoted in the WSJ report.

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{{^usCountry}} The two leaders met thrice during Trump’s first term with denuclearisation at the heart of their talks. But Kim has since been silent and distant from Trump who won a second term in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two leaders met thrice during Trump’s first term with denuclearisation at the heart of their talks. But Kim has since been silent and distant from Trump who won a second term in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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The freeze in the ties continues even as Trump had suggested that he would meet Kim on the sidelines of the APEC summit as he departed on his three-day Asia trip early this week. “We may meet with Kim Jong-un also, so that'll be good,” he had said.

The meeting never happened and Trump later said there were "too many meetings" and a meet with Kim "wouldn't have worked out". He said that it will happen at "some point".

"The relationship is there, but we didn't meet," Trump told NBC. “There were too many meetings. It wouldn't have worked out. We'll have that meeting at some point.”

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A previous report by US Intelligence Community had indicated that Kim has no intention to abandon his strategic weapons programme. The Pentagon has also in its report said that North Korea posed a “clear and present danger of nuclear attack on the American Homeland”.

North Korea’s estimated nuclear stockpile has also grown significantly since Trump and Kim last met in 2019, the WSJ report added. US intelligence’s own annual threat assessment last year acknowledged, “Kim has no intention of negotiating away his strategic weapons programs.”

According to the report the country has increased is 20 to 30 warheads to an estimated 60. Its solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles can also now allegedly reach the US, the publication reported.

North Korea has simultaneously deepened military cooperation with Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Western governments have accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells, missiles and military personnel to support Russia’s war effort, allegations both countries have denied.