Trump tried to grab steering wheel to go to US Capitol on January 6: Witness
An enraged President Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his limousine when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol on Jan, 6, 2021, former senior White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified.
Hutchinson was delivering on Tuesday a steady stream of blockbuster testimony to the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on the day the 2020 election results were certified.
Hutchinson said Trump and White House staff were discussing a possible trip by Trump to the Capitol -- including perhaps to the House chamber where the Electoral College votes were being counted -- but White House Counsel Pat Cipollone urged Trump not to join the crowd.
“We’re going to be charged with every crime imaginable” if Trump accompanied rally goers to the Capitol, she said Cipollone told her, citing the crimes of obstructing justice and defrauding the Electoral Count Act.
Trump, however, was “irate” after his speech when he got into his presidential vehicle, Hutchinson relayed. He told his security detail he was the “effing president” and wanted to go, then tried to grab the steering wheel, she said she was told.
Hutchinson said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy had also called her, angrily complaining that Trump had said he was marching to the Capitol.
“I said, ‘I wasn’t lying to you, sir, we are not going to the Capitol,’” she recalled. “And he said, ‘He just said it on stage, Cassidy, figure it out, do not come here.’”
In a major shift, Nato identifies China as a systemic challenge
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) on Wednesday for the first time in its history recognised China's “stated ambitions and coercive policies” as a threat to the alliance's interests, security and values in a sign of the rapid shift in European geopolitical attitudes. The much-anticipated strategic concept, the first since 2010, was released during a historic Nato summit in Madrid that saw the participation of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Korea.
'If Putin were a woman...': UK PM Boris Johnson on Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman, said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday days after G7 members mocked the bare-chested pictures of the Russian leader. During his interview, the British PM also emphasized that everyone wants the Russia-Ukraine war to end. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked other leaders sitting around a table. "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin."
South Korea approves first homemade Covid-19 vaccine
Health officials in South Korea on Wednesday approved the country's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years or older, adding another public health tool in the fight against a prolonged pandemic.
Sri Lankans struggle for petrol due to fuel shortage, demonstrations to continue
Sri Lankan doctors and other medical staff as well as teachers will take to the streets on Wednesday to demand that the government solve a severe fuel shortage at the heart of the South Asian country's worst economic crisis in decades. The government, left with only enough fuel to last about a week, on Tuesday restricted supplies to essential services, like trains, buses and the health sector, for two weeks.
TTP says no breakthrough in talks with Pak General
The chief of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has said there won't be a dissolution of or surrender by the group even if the peace talks with the Pakistan government succeeds. In a video released by TTP, its chief, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, who has been leading the peace talks for the group, revealed that former Director-General of ISI and Core Commander Peshawar (Gen) Faiz Hameed has been representing the Pakistan government.
