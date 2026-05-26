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Trump urges Pakistan, West Asian nations to sign Abraham Accords, ‘formally’ recognise Israel as part of Iran deal

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said it should be “mandatory” for the countries to sign on to the accords, which he brokered in 2020.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 07:50 am IST
By Shashank Mattoo
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US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Pakistan and several West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Jordan, to join the Abraham Accords and formally recognise Israel as part of a broader diplomatic effort to end the US-Iran conflict.

The US president also suggested that Iran could eventually become a signatory.(REUTERS)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said it should be “mandatory” for the countries to sign on to the accords, which he brokered in 2020. The proposal, however, is likely to face resistance in countries such as Pakistan, which has long opposed normalisation with Israel.

Trump’s remarks came after weekend talks with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain. He argued that wider participation in the Abraham Accords could help bring “true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years”.

Also Read: What are the Abraham Accords? Everything to know as Trump pushes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, and others to join

Also Read: Trump puts Abraham Accords condition to Iran peace deal: Mediator Pakistan stares at a historic paradox | Explained

Pakistan has consistently maintained that recognition of Israel is contingent on the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

“Our position with respect to it is, there are certain benchmarks that have to be achieved for Pakistan. And that is a viable continuous state of Palestine with Al Quds Al Sharif or Jerusalem as its capital,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in January.

Analysts said Trump’s proposal faces significant political and strategic obstacles.

“Trump, in a sense, wants a resolution for the Middle East. His view is that he’s already resolved a number of conflicts around the world. But this conflict, in Trump’s head, is the big one. So he’s asking or forcing all these Arab countries to sign the Abraham Accords,” said Kabir Taneja, executive director with the Observer Research Foundation Middle East.

Taneja said he does not expect Pakistan or most Arab countries that have so far stayed out of the Abraham Accords to join the initiative.

“No Arab country beyond the few that have signed already till now will agree to this.The other Islamic countries he’s asked, including Pakistan and so on, will also not sign up because the Iranians have openly said that anyone who’s part of the Accords is an enemy,” he said.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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