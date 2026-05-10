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Trump warns to ‘blow up’ anyone who approaches Iran's enriched uranium as US keeps watchful eye

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that US is closely monitoring Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium

Updated on: May 10, 2026 08:45 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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President Donald Trump on Sunday said that US is closely monitoring Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, adding that Washington would know if anyone approached the site and will “blow them up.”

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that US is closely monitoring Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium,(Bloomberg)

"We'll get that at some point... We have it surveilled. I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching that... If anybody got near the place, we will know about it — and we'll blow them up," Trump said.

Talking in an interview with Sharyl Attkisson, Trump said that the US will know if anyone goes near the enriched uranium. “If somebody walked in, they (Space Force) can tell you his name, address, his badge number,” Trump said.

Follow for live updates on US-Iran war

Talking about the Iran war status, Trump said that the country is militarily defeated. “They have no navy, no air force, they have no anti-aircraft weaponry, no leaders,” he said.

 
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