Trump-Xi Jinping meeting LIVE: The Trumps welcome Chinese Prez and wife in US, airport moment goes viral

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at the military base to welcome Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, in an arrival ceremony. Xi is making his first state visit to Washington in over a decade.

The visit, which includes a formal state dinner at the White House on Thursday, comes as tensions remain high between the two geopolitical rivals over trade, artificial intelligence, Iran and Taiwan.

Trump pulls out all the stops

Trump has repeatedly praised Xi as a “great leader” and described their relationship as warm. During Trump's visit to China in May, Trump was welcomed in Beijing with a red carpet, a military honour guard, a military band and around 300 Chinese youths waving Chinese and American flags.

Melania Trump said her husband chose to greet Xi personally because “they have a great relationship.” “He's coming on our soil, and we need to welcome them with the most respect,” she said in an interview with Fox News.

What's on the agenda

Xi and Trump are expected to discuss major bilateral issues behind closed doors. Thursday's schedule includes a formal White House arrival ceremony, a troop review and a black-tie state dinner attended by business and technology leaders, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

On Friday, Xi and Peng are scheduled to have private tea with Trump and Melania before visiting the National Archives in Washington.