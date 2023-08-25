TrumpMugShot - Trump's surrender day sparks memes on X, Here are the best ones

Former President Donald Trump is going to get arrested today and it seems anticipation over his mugshots has taken over the social media platform X, with over 25 thousand tweets, #TrumpMugShot is still going strong. While some eagerly await his actual mugshots, others are getting creative, generating parody memes of what his booking photo might look like.

Former President Donald Trump's anticipated arrest and mugshot have sparked a surge of memes on social media.(X/58bugeye)

Why is #TrumpMugShot trending?

This surge in Donald Trump mugshot memes comes ahead of his scheduled surrender to Georgia authorities on allegations of orchestrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in that state.

Interestingly, the booking process could make history by producing the first-ever mugshot of a former American president. Trump’s associates had already started building the hype around this image after his initial indictment in April 2023. Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, even predicted that this mugshot would cement its place as the "most famous mugshot ever to exist in America." However, the former president's first three arraignments lacked a booking photo. His campaign even took to selling merchandise featuring a mock mug shot. Here are some of the best #TrumpMugShot memes and jokes:

When life gives you lemons and oranges you squeeze a mugshot out of them

When you wish to see something for long enough, you start seeing it in everything else

This seems like a Foodstagram-worthy mugshot

You can't hurry love and mugshots

It appears that there's a new trend emerging in town

Yet, it seems that the fourth time will indeed be the charm. As Trump faces booking at the Fulton County Jail alongside his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, he's poised to finally have his official mugshot taken. In a bold declaration on Truth Social, he announced his intentions with fervor: "PROUDLY BE ARRESTED" in Georgia. He expressed, "NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!"

This legal battle in Fulton County marks Trump's fourth criminal case since March, solidifying his unique status as the first former president in U.S. history to face indictment. His legal journey has spanned federal charges in Florida and Washington, and more recently, an indictment in Atlanta alongside 18 others, including notable figures like ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

