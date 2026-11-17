“One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blowup with China,” the president said on Monday as he departed the White House, describing the camps within his own administration. “I don’t think you want to insult China just before you get there.”

The clashes reflect a fundamental divide over whether the economic deals and friendly relations Trump has pursued with Beijing are worth the national-security vulnerabilities some senior U.S. officials believe they could create for decades, according to officials involved in the discussions.

MANILA—When President Trump boarded Air Force One on Monday for a long-haul flight to Asia, he brought with him a team of top advisers who have spent the past week feuding over China policy and slinging blame at one another for the political fallout from the Nvidia scandal.

Cabinet officials have spent months clashing behind the scenes on China policy, including over how tightly to control access to Nvidia’s chips.

But Trump appeared to defend Lutnick on Monday, suggesting that delaying restrictions may have helped to avoid a confrontation with China. “I understand both sides of it, and I’ll make a decision,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in recent days has accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of failing to act against Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company suspected of diverting Nvidia’s advanced chips to China despite months of warnings from national-security officials. It is one of a growing number of companies across Southeast Asia that have provided Chinese technology firms with access to advanced American chips and computing power by exploiting gaps in U.S. export controls , The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Bessent, Lutnick and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are all joining Trump on his four-day trip to the Philippines and the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen. The Nvidia revelations have given new ammunition to more hawkish officials like Rubio to push for a tougher approach ahead of the trip.

The White House has sought to play down any impact the turmoil will have on Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, his fourth in just over a year. A senior U.S. official said the president wasn’t expected to bring up Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive who had an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and is suspected by the U.S. of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

There is little indication that Trump’s trip to China will deliver the tougher approach that some administration officials have advocated. Trump has been focused on securing another economic agreement with Xi ahead of the expiration of a trade truce in January and fixated on an unprecedented three-way summit with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss nuclear arms reduction and the Iran war.

The fight inside the Trump administration over China’s access to American technology predates the recent Nvidia scandal. When Trump announced last year that he would allow sales of the company’s powerful H200 chips to China with the U.S. receiving a 25% cut, senior officials disagreed over the national-security safeguards that should be implemented, according to a senior administration official familiar with the deliberations. China eventually declined to import the chips in large volumes, opting instead to spur its domestic semiconductor companies and remotely access computing power located in other countries.

Similar debates over the course of his second term have exposed a recurring gap between the president’s pursuit of economic deals and the positions advocated by some of his top officials.

After meeting with Xi in May, Trump described a pending $14 billion U.S. arms package for Taiwan as a “very good negotiating chip” with China. Rubio subsequently insisted that the sales weren’t up for negotiation. “They raise it, but they are not negotiated and they’re not consulted,” he told lawmakers in June.

Yet the package has remained in limbo, even as Xi has pressed Trump to take a harder line. During their September meeting in Washington, Xi urged Trump to adopt the “correct position of opposing Taiwan independence,” according to the Chinese readout.