Trump's game-day visit - Former President scores cheers, jeers and quality about Melania from the crowd

Former President Donald Trump made a notable appearance at the annual football showdown between Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, where he experienced a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd.

Sep 9, 2023; Ames, Iowa, USA; Former President of the United States Donald Trump waves to a supporter while attending the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Accompanied by influential Republican donor Gary Kirke, Trump watched the game from a private stadium suite in Ames before departing during the third quarter. Videos shared on social media captured the moment when Trump emerged from the suite to both boos and cheers. Fans in the stadium had eagerly awaited his appearance, yelling his name as he stepped out.

While some spectators reportedly voiced their disapproval with boos and obscenities, the Des Moines Register noted that Trump also garnered a considerable number of excited onlookers. The atmosphere was charged as several of Trump's rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination were also in attendance.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, viewed by Trump as a key challenger, sat in open seats alongside Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. Reynolds, although not having officially endorsed a candidate, has frequently appeared with DeSantis and his wife, Casey, during campaign events. Reports suggest that Reynolds did not engage with Trump during the game.

During the match, a banner reading "Where's Melania?" was flown over the stadium, accompanied by flyers scattered around, questioning the whereabouts of former first lady Melania Trump. The flyers asked, "Have you seen this woman? Where is our first lady? Why is Donald Trump hiding her?" The source behind these actions remained unclear, but they followed a previous Trump campaign banner flown over the Iowa State Fair, which read: "Be Likeable, Ron!"

Despite the competition from rivals like DeSantis, polls continue to show Trump as the top choice for most Republican primary voters in Iowa. While Trump's visit to Iowa coincided with DeSantis's campaign activities in the state, Trump had made fewer visits to Iowa throughout the year, maintaining his popularity within the party.

