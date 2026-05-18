Trump’s Latest White House Renovation Plan: A Helipad on the South Lawn

President Trump is discussing plans to install a helipad at the White House to prevent powerful new Marine One helicopters from damaging the South Lawn, according to people familiar with the plans. The exhaust on the new helicopters can burn up the ground, especially in hot and dry conditions (AP)

The helipad would be the latest renovation to the historic White House grounds since Trump began his second term.

The president has paved over the Rose Garden, installed a black granite walkway along the West Wing Colonnade, redesigned the Oval Office, placed two large American flagpoles at the front and back of the White House and demolished the East Wing to make way for his 90,000 square-foot ballroom.

Trump, a former real-estate developer, has been involved in every detail of his construction and renovation projects, and has discussed the design of the helipad with associates.

The helipad would prevent damage to the South Lawn’s grass, the people said, noting that the new VH-92A Patriot is much more powerful than decades-old VH-3D Sea King it is replacing. Both helicopters are made by Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky. It is unclear when the installation would take place.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Officials have known since at least 2018 that the VH-92A engines and auxiliary power unit could damage the lawn. The VH-3D lands on small boards placed underneath its wheels shortly before touching down.