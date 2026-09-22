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Trump praises NATO on 5% defence spending push: ‘Greater protection for them’

Trump described the move as a major step toward strengthening the alliance's collective security.

Updated on: Sep 22, 2026, 22:46:35 IST
By HT News Desk
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed NATO for significantly increasing their defence spending commitments, saying the alliance was achieving goals that many had once considered impossible.

President Donald Trump arrives to sign a security agreement with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, (AP Photo)
President Donald Trump arrives to sign a security agreement with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, (AP Photo)

Speaking at UN General Assembly session, Trump said member nations had agreed to raise defence spending targets to 5% of GDP from the previous 2% benchmark, describing the move as a major step toward strengthening the alliance's collective security.

"NATO is doing things that nobody thought they would be able to do, including raising their number to 5 percent from 2 percent," Trump said. "That's going to be much greater protection for them."

Deep Dive

What new defense spending target has NATO set, according to Trump's speech?

NATO has agreed to raise its defense spending target from 2% to 5% of GDP, which Trump described as a major step towards strengthening the alliance's collective security.

Why did Trump emphasize the importance of Greenland in US security strategy?

Trump highlighted Greenland's significance in terms of national security, aiming to prevent adversaries like China and Russia from gaining influence in the region, thereby enhancing US military presence in the Arctic.

How will the US-Denmark-Greenland security agreement impact military operations in Greenland?

The agreement allows the US to establish military bases in Greenland, enhancing its military role in the territory while maintaining Denmark's sovereignty.
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Trump also reiterated his call for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for over four years now. He termed the conflict as a humanitarian tragedy that continues to claim thousands of lives every month.

Referring to Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said he had signed "a powerful new law passed by Congress" that provides him with "enormous new tariff authorities."

Meanwhile, US, Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday signed a 10-page agreement in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, giving the US control over security in Denmark's autonomous Arctic territory.

Under the deal, which reaffirmed "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark" and recognised Greenland's “right to self-determination”, Washington will establish military bases in Narsarsuaq in the south of the island and Mestersvig in the east, in addition to the Pituffik base it already operates in the north.

In a section aimed at barring US adversaries China and Russia from gaining a foothold in the Arctic, the agreement blocks non-NATO, non-EU countries from strategic sectors in Greenland.

"The Parties agree that states or investors from a state that is not a member of NATO, a NATO partner, or an EU member state shall not be allowed to have control, significant influence, or access to non-public information that may constitute a threat to national security or public order within particularly sensitive sectors or activities in the territory of Greenland (including the Territorial Waters), unless agreed between the Parties that the activities of such states or investors would not constitute a threat to national security or public order," the agreement says, AFP reported.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
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