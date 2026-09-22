Trump praises NATO on 5% defence spending push: ‘Greater protection for them’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed NATO for significantly increasing their defence spending commitments, saying the alliance was achieving goals that many had once considered impossible.

President Donald Trump arrives to sign a security agreement with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, (AP Photo)

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Speaking at UN General Assembly session, Trump said member nations had agreed to raise defence spending targets to 5% of GDP from the previous 2% benchmark, describing the move as a major step toward strengthening the alliance's collective security.

"NATO is doing things that nobody thought they would be able to do, including raising their number to 5 percent from 2 percent," Trump said. "That's going to be much greater protection for them."

Deep Dive What new defense spending target has NATO set, according to Trump's speech? NATO has agreed to raise its defense spending target from 2% to 5% of GDP, which Trump described as a major step towards strengthening the alliance's collective security. Why did Trump emphasize the importance of Greenland in US security strategy? Trump highlighted Greenland's significance in terms of national security, aiming to prevent adversaries like China and Russia from gaining influence in the region, thereby enhancing US military presence in the Arctic. How will the US-Denmark-Greenland security agreement impact military operations in Greenland? The agreement allows the US to establish military bases in Greenland, enhancing its military role in the territory while maintaining Denmark's sovereignty.

Trump also reiterated his call for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for over four years now. He termed the conflict as a humanitarian tragedy that continues to claim thousands of lives every month.

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{{^usCountry}} "We continue to seek an end to the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine, which is killing thousands and thousands of people every month," he said. “It's time to stop the killing.” Trump also highlighted the recently enacted law that grants him expanded tariff powers, saying he could use the new authorities if necessary to increase pressure related to the conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We continue to seek an end to the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine, which is killing thousands and thousands of people every month," he said. “It's time to stop the killing.” Trump also highlighted the recently enacted law that grants him expanded tariff powers, saying he could use the new authorities if necessary to increase pressure related to the conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said he had signed "a powerful new law passed by Congress" that provides him with "enormous new tariff authorities."

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Meanwhile, US, Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday signed a 10-page agreement in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, giving the US control over security in Denmark's autonomous Arctic territory.

Under the deal, which reaffirmed "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark" and recognised Greenland's “right to self-determination”, Washington will establish military bases in Narsarsuaq in the south of the island and Mestersvig in the east, in addition to the Pituffik base it already operates in the north.

In a section aimed at barring US adversaries China and Russia from gaining a foothold in the Arctic, the agreement blocks non-NATO, non-EU countries from strategic sectors in Greenland.

"The Parties agree that states or investors from a state that is not a member of NATO, a NATO partner, or an EU member state shall not be allowed to have control, significant influence, or access to non-public information that may constitute a threat to national security or public order within particularly sensitive sectors or activities in the territory of Greenland (including the Territorial Waters), unless agreed between the Parties that the activities of such states or investors would not constitute a threat to national security or public order," the agreement says, AFP reported.

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