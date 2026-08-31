Trump’s social media post on Kharg Island a message to Iran, says Vance

US President Donald Trump was sending a message to Iran with his social media post about Iran's energy hub of Kharg Island being blown to smithereens, Vice President JD Vance said on Monday.

When asked about Trump's Kharg Island social media post, JD Vance said that the US President was sending a message to Iran. (File Photo/AFP)

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"The president likes to switch it up on social media a little bit. He would be the first to say he doesn't make announcements about military actions on social media, but I think that he's sending a message to the Iranians," Vance said when asked about Trump's post.

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Deep Dive What does Trump's social media post about Kharg Island signify regarding US-Iran relations? Trump's post about Kharg Island is seen as a message to Iran, reflecting ongoing tensions and potential military responses from the US. How would an attack on Kharg Island impact Iran's economy? Attacking Kharg Island would severely disrupt Iran's energy trade, as it handled 90% of the country's oil exports, thus putting significant pressure on its economy. Why did the US military strike Larak Island before Trump's post about Kharg Island? The US military struck Larak Island to prevent Iran from planting mines, addressing an imminent threat to civilian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's one-line social media post on Sunday was accompanied by an AI-generated video clip. A U.S. official said on Monday the military had not targeted Kharg Island in overnight strikes. An Iranian official dismissed Trump's post as "laughable".

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Attacking Kharg, which handled 90% of Iran's oil exports before the war launched by U.S. and Israeli attacks on February 28, ​would severely disrupt its energy trade and put huge pressure on its economy.

Also Read | Six months into US-Iran war: Strait of Hormuz crisis, global economic shock and India’s strategic test

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In describing the first known U.S. military strikes since late July, a U.S. official said forces attacked two Iranian launchers on Larak Island.