Trump’s Tariffs Put a Spotlight on Forced Labor. It Isn’t Going Away.

The Trump administration resurrected its global tariffs by shining a light on forced labor. The tariffs face a court challenge, but the spotlight isn’t going away. The Trump administration has imposed its new round of tariffs under a section of the Trade Act of 1974.

After the U.S. Supreme Court in February shot down President Trump’s global tariffs—which relied on emergency economic powers—the administration turned to a new theory to partially revive them, accusing America’s trade partners of failing to take action against forced labor.

Critics of the novel theory, including Democratic attorneys general and governors in more than two dozen states, last week asked a New York-based federal court to invalidate the new tariffs. The Trump administration turned to forced labor as a pretext, they argued.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Regardless of the administration’s motivations, after the U.S. unveiled its forced-labor tariffs, a number of U.S. trading partners began to beef up their own legal regimes. Increased global scrutiny on supply chains is likely to continue no matter what the U.S. Court of International Trade decides.

“It’s a big issue,” said Luis Lozano, the former president of Toyota’s Mexico unit and who now serves as chief executive of Mexico City-based advisory Odysseus Business Intelligence.

“There’s more eyes,” Lozano said. “And there’s certain words as a global company you don’t want combined with your brand. One is ‘forced labor.’”

Firm line Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, under which the Trump administration has imposed its new round of tariffs, lets the president take action against countries it finds have engaged in unfair trade practices. Various administrations have regularly used it over trade disputes in a number of sectors, from beer to green technology.

The Trump administration supercharged the use of this legal power by taking action in July against 60 economies that it said had failed to adequately address forced labor, putting competing U.S. workers on an unfair footing.

The U.S. has for decades taken a much firmer line on forced labor than its peer countries, first banning imports tied to the practice in 1930.

In 2022, a tough measure specifically targeting China came into force. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act effectively bans the import of any goods that can be tied to Xinjiang over human-rights concerns. Beijing has denied allegations of forced labor and other abuses in the region.

That law forced many businesses to investigate their supply chains. Automaker Volkswagen, for example, in 2024 had a shipment of vehicles kept out of the U.S. after finding a single part traced to Xinjiang. VW said at the time it diligently investigates possible human-rights issues in its supply chains.

As of August, the U.S. had under the UFLPA investigated about 44,000 shipments and denied entry to nearly 27,000 of those, most of them electronics.