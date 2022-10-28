Trump's Twitter account to be restored after Elon Musk takeover?

After reports of Elon Musk closing his $44 billion Twitter deal surfaced on Friday morning, a statement attributed to former US president Donald Trump started circulating on social media claiming that his suspended Twitter account “will be back up and running” by Monday. In the purported statement, the Republican leader congratulated Tesla CEO on his purchase of the social media company and, citing “many people”, said that the old management was "too concerned with the woke agenda."

“Congratulations to Elon Musk on his purchase of Twitter. Many people are saying that change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda,” the viral statement read.

“I have been told that my account will be back up and running on Monday- we will see. Happy to be able to engage with an African-American owned business!” it added.

Did Trump issue such statement?

While the former president had launched, and still continues to launch, no holds barred attack on Twitter's policy, he is yet to issue a statement following the completion of Twitter deal. Trump's statements are released on his website and the last statement, at the time of writing this, was released on October 26 about a rally in Ohio.

Twitter had permanently suspended Trump's social media handle in January last year following the the attempted insurrection by his supporters at the US Capitol. It is said that Twitter's top legal executive Vijaya Gadde was at the forefront of the this dramatic decision undertaken within days of the US Capitol riots.

According to several US media reports, Gadde is among the top Twitter executives including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett who have been fired by Musk.

Musk “has started cleaning house at Twitter with the firings of at least four top executives”, reported The New York Times citing people familiar with the development.

“At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter’s office,” the report said.

Musk had also “singled out” Gadde, “criticising her for her role in content moderation decisions at the company”, it added.

