TV debates in US ‘rigged’, can't talk on…: Tucker Carlson's scathing attack

Following his exit from news channel Fox News, former host Tucker Carlson levelled serious allegations on the American media and TV debates in the country. In a video message on Twitter, Tucker Carlson alleged that debates on the topics like war, civil liberties, science, demography, corporate power, and natural resources are not permitted to be aired.

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" is seen. (AP File)

Tucker Carlson said that both political parties- Republicans and Democrats- “actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.”

"War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It's been a long time," he said.

The United States suddenly looks like a one-party state and this realization is depressing but not permanent, he said.

"Hardly anyone's life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue. And so it won't (continue). The people in charge know this. That's why they're hysterical and aggressive. They're afraid. They've given up persuasion. They're resorting to force. But it won't work. When honest people say what's true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful," he said.

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing," he added.

"Trust me, as someone who's participated. And yet, at the same time and this is the amazing thing the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future get virtually no discussion at all," he asserted, adding, “At the same time, the liars who've been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker. That's the iron law of the universe. True things prevail. Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left. But there are some, and that's enough.”

He signed off saying, “As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”

