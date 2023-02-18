Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Turkey earthquakes: Death toll crosses 40,000

world news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 07:15 PM IST

Turkey's death toll rises above 40,000 after earthquakes.

People search for their belongings among rubble, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, in Turkey.(REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

The death toll from earthquakes that struck last Monday has risen to 40,642 in Turkey, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Yunus Sezer said on Saturday.

