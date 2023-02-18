Turkey earthquakes: Death toll crosses 40,000
Published on Feb 18, 2023 07:15 PM IST
Turkey's death toll rises above 40,000 after earthquakes.
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
The death toll from earthquakes that struck last Monday has risen to 40,642 in Turkey, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Yunus Sezer said on Saturday.
