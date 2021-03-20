Home / World News / Turkey leaves treaty preventing violence and domestic abuse against women
Turkey leaves treaty preventing violence and domestic abuse against women

The discussion on the treaty divided the ruling AK Parti and the country last year as conservatives argue it is undermining traditional values and family structure.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:08 AM IST
Demonstrators march during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey. The nation has left the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe treaty intended to prevent violence and domestic abuse against women. (Reuters)

Turkey has left the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe treaty intended to prevent violence and domestic abuse against women, according to a decree published on Saturday in the Official Gazette.

The discussion on the treaty, signed by 45 countries and the European Union in 2011 in Istanbul, divided the ruling AK Parti and the country last year as conservatives argue it is undermining traditional values and family structure. Protesters took to the streets across the country to demonstrate that the pact should be bolstered by legislative changes and need to be implemented strictly.

