Turkey witnesses disturbing spike in coronavirus cases

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:52 IST

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped up measures to stem rapidly growing coronavirus cases in Turkey, but his refusal to impose a full lockdown to keep the economy afloat is drawing criticism.

Turkey has been reporting some 3,000 infections a day in the last few days, with cases shooting up from zero to over 34,000 in just about four weeks. The death toll stood at more than 700.

The number of cases is doubling in every few days. From 7,400 on March 28, it reached 15,000 on April 1 and exceeded 30,000 on Monday, according to official figures. Erdogan has imposed a series of tough measures but thus far resisted calls for a complete confinement.