Turkey-Syria Earthquake Updates: New temblor leaves 3 dead, over 200 injured

As the Turkish government is engaged in a major rescue and search operation in two provinces to save the lives of victims under the rubble of buildings after the devastating quake hit the country last fortnight, two more earthquakes hit Turkey-Syria Border region on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

At least 3 persons were killed and 213 others were injured after the two fresh earthquakes hit Turkey's Southern Hatay province, Anadolu Agency reported citing Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.