Turning point in Russia-Ukraine War? What Joe Biden said

Published on Sep 14, 2022 01:57 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the war, Joe Biden said: “The question is unanswerable. It’s hard to tell.”

Russia-Ukraine War: US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.(AFP)
Ukraine has made significant progress as it pushes back Russian forces but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the war, he said: "The question is unanswerable. It’s hard to tell. It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul."

