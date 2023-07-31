Did TV host back ‘killing liberals’ comment during show at Donald Trump rally? he clarifies…

A TV host named Matthew Alvarez of Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) has clarified his stand on liberals, globalists and RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) after he was heard backing the argument to "kill them all" during a live interaction on TV. Ahead of Donald Trump's rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Alvarez interrupted the programming to explain that he rejects such a mindset and doesn't endorse what the Trump supporter had said.

TV Host(left) during the Donald Trump rally(Twitter)

“There is something that is trending on Twitter right now ... I was interviewing people ... they were talking about how great the country is, how great the president is, and I heard something else that was spoken ... what I’m hearing is somebody said, ‘Well let’s kill them all.’ That is not something that I agree with, obviously,” he said, according to RawStory.

In a viral footage from pre-rally interviews, a Trump supporter was seen saying that he will “guarantee” that Trump gets back into the White House. Alvarez then asks the man his opinion on the globalists and RINOs, and the man appears to respond “Kill them all”. To the man's remarks, Alvarez says “I agree with you on that”.

After the incident, Alvarez clarified: “So if there is something that happened, where somebody was speaking out there, I didn’t hear those words spoken. It’s very loud outside. All I know is I’m here for God, for this country, for truth, for President Trump, that kind of thing. Definitely not a proponent of anything like that happening,” as quoted by independent.co.uk.

A fellow host on RSBN added to Alvarez's clarification: “It is very natural for someone to maybe agree with them, even if you didn’t understand.They will take a clip of that and run with it. We all know that’s not what you meant."

“I didn’t say it, I didn’t hear the guy say it,” Alvarez responded.