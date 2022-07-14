Twitter down for thousands of users in many countries, nearly 400 complaints from India
Twitter was briefly down for almost 55,000 users globally on Thursday, according to data shared by outage tracking website Downdetector. Users accessing the social media platform through the desktop were automatically logged out from their accounts.
Nearly 400 outages were reported in India till 5.30 pm, according to Downdetector. The data also showed that most problems in the country were reported on Twitter's website (73%) and second most on the app (26%).
“Something went wrong. Try reloading,” this was the message that could be seen.
Users in Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil and Italy among other countries, could also not access Twitter for a brief period.
At 8.20 am in New York on Thursday, 54,582 users reported problems, a report by news agency Bloomberg said.
The outage, however, lasted around 10 minutes and Twitter services were restored. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the problem.
Thursday's outage came just days after Twitter sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the takeover.
Previously, a global outage was reported on February 11 with Twitter saying it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors.
