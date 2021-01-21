IND USA
Twitter says locked account of China's US embassy for Xinjiang-related tweet

'We prohibit the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity," a Twitter spokesperson said.
Reuters, Shanghai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:39 AM IST
Chinese embassy in US(@ChineseEmbinUS/Twitter Photo)

Twitter has locked the account of China's US embassy for a tweet that defended China's policies in the Xinjiang region, which the US social media platform said violated the firm's policy against 'dehumanization'.

"We've taken action on the Tweet you referenced for violating our policy against dehumanization, where it states: We prohibit the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity," a Twitter spokesperson said on Thursday.

