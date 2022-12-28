Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 strike Nepal

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal.

As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 (local time).

"An Earthquake of ml 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," NEMRC tweeted.

The second earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale reportedly struck around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 (local time), NEMRC, Nepal tweeted.

"An Earthquake of ml 5.3 occurred around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," the tweet read.

No loss of lives and properties has been reported yet.

