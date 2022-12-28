Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 strike Nepal

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 strike Nepal

world news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 05:20 AM IST

As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 (local time).

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 strike Nepal
ANI |

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal.

As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 (local time).

"An Earthquake of ml 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," NEMRC tweeted.

Also read: 3.4-magnitude quake in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh

The second earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale reportedly struck around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 (local time), NEMRC, Nepal tweeted.

"An Earthquake of ml 5.3 occurred around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," the tweet read.

No loss of lives and properties has been reported yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
nepal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP