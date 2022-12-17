3.4-magnitude quake in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh

A mild earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh late on Friday.

According to the meteorological department, the quake struck at 10.02pm and lasted for a few seconds. The epicentre was near Chango, 84km from Kinnaur district headquarters in Reckong Peo.

The tremors, which originated at a depth of 5km, were felt in the entire district.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported. However, people living close to the epicentre rushed out of their houses in panic.

This was the third earthquake in the hill state this month. Tremors with magnitude lower than 3 occurred in Chamba district on December 3 and 9.

Himachal Pradesh in the northwestern Himalayas is an earthquake-prone area. According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which prepares the map of seismic zones, Himachal Pradesh falls in Zones 4 and 5. Around 53% to 98.6% of the area in five districts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi is prone to severe quakes.

Over the last century, the state has been rattled by a number of micro and macro earthquakes. The earthquake that struck Kangra valley on April 4, 1905, claimed 20,000 lives.