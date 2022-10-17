Several blasts rock Ukraine's capital Kyiv, hit by Kamikaze drones: Mayor
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 09:46 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: The Shevchenkivskiy district was hit by several explosions a week earlier, on October 10.
Reuters |
Several blasts rocked the central Shevchenkivskiy district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday morning, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, with Reuters witnesses reporting three blasts.
The Shevchenkivskiy district was hit by several explosions a week earlier, on Oct. 10.
