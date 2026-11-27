Two Italians were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on Thursday. Italy and Kuwait blamed Iran for the attack, but Tehran has denied any role.

Two Italians killed in Kuwait drone attack. (AP Photo/ representative) more less

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The two men were technicians working for Rheinmetall Italia, the Italian unit of German defense group Rheinmetall. As per Reuters, they were at an air defense surveillance station when it was hit. Italian news agency Ansa, citing Italy's foreign ministry, said they were doing maintenance work on systems used by the Kuwaiti Armed Forces.

What Italy and Kuwait said

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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate in Rome about the attack, according to Reuters. “Following a powerful explosion, both of our compatriots, according to information coming from Kuwait, have died. Two other people were injured: a Pakistani national and a captain in the Kuwaiti army,” Tajani said.

Kuwait's Defense Ministry first said four people were hurt by falling debris when a "vital facility" was targeted. It later confirmed that the two Italians had died of their injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the BBC, Kuwait's army called the attack the result of “heinous Iranian aggression”. Italy's foreign ministry said in a statement: “An explosion caused by a drone attack... occurred at a site where two Italian technicians from the company Rheinmetall Italia were working.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the BBC, Kuwait's army called the attack the result of “heinous Iranian aggression”. Italy's foreign ministry said in a statement: “An explosion caused by a drone attack... occurred at a site where two Italian technicians from the company Rheinmetall Italia were working.” {{/usCountry}}

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Italian media have named the two men. One was reported to be 36 and the other 65, and nearing retirement.

Tajani told Italian news agency AGI that Italy would lodge a complaint with the Iranian embassy, as per Reuters. He urged caution and said there was no need to attack Arab countries bordering Iran that were not involved in the war.

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X: “On my own behalf and on behalf of the government, I express my deepest sympathy and offer my heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.”

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"My thoughts are with all those affected by the attack and their families."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on social media: “We must step up pressure on Iran to end these unacceptable attacks against its neighbours and our partners in the Gulf.”

“Today's events are a further reminder that security in the Gulf is a security issue for us all.”

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Iran denies attack

Iran's armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi said "no military or offensive operations have been conducted" by its military, according to the BBC. Iranian state media reported his denial on Thursday.

Iran's embassy in Rome also denied the claims in a post on X.

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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also denied any involvement, as per Reuters. He said Tehran was ready to undertake joint investigations with Kuwait "to identify the origin of the incident and parties involved in it", according to a post on his Telegram channel.

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The regional conflict began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. It has since widened to include Iranian strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab states that host US military bases.