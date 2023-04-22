Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News

Two people killed, 10 hurt in Madrid restaurant fire

Reuters |
Apr 22, 2023 01:27 PM IST

The blaze started late on Friday night at Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto, an Italian restaurant in the central neighbourhood of Salamanca.

Two men died and 10 others were injured after a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday.

Rescuers work outside a restaurant following a fire, in Madrid, Spain, April 21, 2023, in this screen grab taken from a handout video. (REUTERS)

An eyewitness told El Pais newspaper that the fire started after a waiter was flambeing a dish and the flames set fire to the ceiling and walls.

Diners struggled to flee as the blaze started near the main exit, emergency services said.

Spanish police are investigating the cause of the fire.

